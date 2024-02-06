Westchester Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,901 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 5.08% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the third quarter worth $404,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 53.5% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition during the second quarter worth $561,000. 55.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSSA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.05. 102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,245. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88.

About Metal Sky Star Acquisition

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

