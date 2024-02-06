Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,845,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,739,000. Albertsons Companies accounts for 1.9% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Albertsons Companies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.56.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,402,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.22. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 83.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

