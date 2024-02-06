CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Shares Purchased by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,213 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 4.68% of CF Acquisition Corp. VII worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CFFS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,032. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.74.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.