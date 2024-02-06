Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 539,250 Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) by 179.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 539,250 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of EVe Mobility Acquisition worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,050,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

EVe Mobility Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,153. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

EVe Mobility Acquisition Company Profile

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.