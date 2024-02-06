VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.08

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00002498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $81.30 million and approximately $3,628.71 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,428,963 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,424,738.7833643. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.12883962 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,314.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

