Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $6.33 Million Stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Westchester Capital Management LLC reduced its position in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 5.31% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APXI. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APXI remained flat at $11.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. 100,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $11.33.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

