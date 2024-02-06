Beta Finance 24 Hour Volume Tops $768,300.95 (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Beta Finance has a market cap of $10.74 million and approximately $768,300.95 worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0671 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beta Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance’s genesis date was October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance, founded by Allen Lee, is a DeFi protocol on the Ethereum Mainnet, focusing on isolated collateral models to support borrowing, lending, and short selling of crypto assets. Its design helps protect investments from interrelated risks and provides a platform for users to manage their crypto assets efficiently. The protocol incorporates a comprehensive risk management framework to maintain the integrity of individual asset positions within its ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

