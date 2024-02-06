Westchester Capital Management LLC Purchases 153,870 Shares of RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,870 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 7.00% of RCF Acquisition worth $14,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,400,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RCF Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,326,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of RCF Acquisition by 618.4% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 746,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,782,000 after buying an additional 642,305 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCFA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 2,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.94. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $11.89.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

