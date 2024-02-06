CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 4.2%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $87.18 and last traded at $87.76. 178,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 458,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.58.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Insider Transactions at CONSOL Energy

In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Martha A. Wiegand sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $683,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 526,682 shares in the company, valued at $54,011,239.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,732. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

About CONSOL Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 199.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 866.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

