UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Down 3.9%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $171.67 and last traded at $171.67. 1,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 56,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

Insider Transactions at UFP Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.42.

In related news, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UFP Technologies news, CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $227,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,254 shares in the company, valued at $15,808,890.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Rock purchased 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.00 per share, with a total value of $27,522.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,954. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,325 shares of company stock valued at $4,368,737 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in UFP Technologies by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.