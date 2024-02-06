Westchester Capital Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD)

Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 748,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,470 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 2.17% of FTAC Emerald Acquisition worth $7,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,132,000. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition by 62.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 1,515,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 581,967 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,885,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,931,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Stock Performance

EMLD remained flat at $10.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,097. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $10.90.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors.

