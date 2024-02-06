Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,007,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 3.48% of L Catterton Asia Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,682,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 92,888 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,091,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $7,490,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 11.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 875,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 86,482 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 36.4% during the second quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LCAA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.55. 33,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,765. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a market cap of $305.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.08 and a beta of 0.01. L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

About L Catterton Asia Acquisition

L Catterton Asia Acquisition ( NASDAQ:LCAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business in the consumer technology sectors in Asia.

