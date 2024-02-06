Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE) Shares Acquired by Westchester Capital Management LLC

Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,149,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,367 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II were worth $12,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 1,509.0% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,471 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,834,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 76.9% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,150,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kim LLC grew its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. II by 113.4% during the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 939,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,029,000 after purchasing an additional 499,087 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,200. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $11.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86.

About Cartesian Growth Co. II

Cartesian Growth Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cartesian Growth Corporation II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

