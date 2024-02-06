Request (REQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.26 Million

Request (REQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $82.02 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,664,755 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,664,755.4638919 with 999,664,754.623892 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08200636 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,167,385.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

