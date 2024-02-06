Westchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Westchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,184 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tristar Acquisition I were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIS. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 966,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 716,809 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $2,606,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth $2,169,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth $2,137,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tristar Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRIS remained flat at $10.87 during trading on Tuesday. 39 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,217. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.21 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.72.

Tristar Acquisition I Company Profile

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

