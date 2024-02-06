DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.73

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 58.8% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00121682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00036378 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021206 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008237 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002305 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

