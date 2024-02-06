SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Boosted by Blue Square Asset Management LLC

Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.5% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $188.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,961,239. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.19 and a 1-year high of $193.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.50.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

