Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,317,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,535 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $308,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 32,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,790,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,410,000 after buying an additional 11,540 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.22.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,404,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,850 shares of company stock valued at $19,256,494. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $294.37. 312,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $274.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.26 and a 1-year high of $301.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

