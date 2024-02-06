Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $77.79. 3,200,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,638. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

