Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.75-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.94. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $285.38.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT stock traded up $6.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $330.90. 539,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.26. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $346.24. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The firm had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,277 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

