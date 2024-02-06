Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,186,837,000 after acquiring an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after acquiring an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,521,000 after acquiring an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock worth $25,375,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $23.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $827.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $467.02 and a 1-year high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $771.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $696.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

