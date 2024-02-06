Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $7.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. 42,889,652 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,865,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $184.92. The stock has a market cap of $269.05 billion, a PE ratio of 335.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares in the company, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

