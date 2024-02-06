Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,237.39. The company had a trading volume of 516,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,139. The company has a market capitalization of $579.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,098.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $955.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

