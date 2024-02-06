Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 20.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 6.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at about $9,180,000. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,965. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.36.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

