iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Holistic Financial Partners

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,529,000.

Shares of IWD stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $166.13. 630,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,861. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $167.52. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

