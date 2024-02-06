Holistic Financial Partners Sells 2,084 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after purchasing an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.03. 6,385,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,393,231. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

