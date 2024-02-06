Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after acquiring an additional 97,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after acquiring an additional 106,461 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $807,193,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.75 on Tuesday, reaching $428.45. 557,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,803. The company has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

