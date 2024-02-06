AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, hitting $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,424,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,908. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.07 and a 200 day moving average of $124.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.52 and a 12-month high of $136.79.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

