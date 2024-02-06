AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,961 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,078 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. 10,012,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,493,238. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.