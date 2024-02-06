AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,891. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

