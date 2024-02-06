Holistic Financial Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $616,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 927,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $770,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163,696 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $18.19 on Tuesday, hitting $1,224.91. 1,276,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,470. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $572.10 and a one year high of $1,284.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,098.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $955.34.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.45.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

