AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 151.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,955 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday

FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.71. 506,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,557. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

