AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $2.13 Million in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:SCHI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. The stock had a trading volume of 219,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,299. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.28. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $45.19.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
