AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $365,686,000 after buying an additional 3,464,723 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,611,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,044,000 after purchasing an additional 310,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,708,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,370,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

