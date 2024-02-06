Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Stake Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGLT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.40. 997,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,593,999. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.06. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.08.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.1879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.