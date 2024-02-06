Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BSV traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

