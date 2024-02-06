Robert W. Baird Increases Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target to $205.00

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $198.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD stock traded down $6.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.83. 230,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,325. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $202.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $457,283. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,917,000 after buying an additional 368,325 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after purchasing an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 48.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,051,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,473,000 after purchasing an additional 343,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,418,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 713.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 324,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 284,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

