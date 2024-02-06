iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Element Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.6% of Element Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,418,815 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.90. The stock has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.