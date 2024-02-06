Element Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Element Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plancorp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $831,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 82,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $329,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.65. 572,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.40 and a fifty-two week high of $88.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.