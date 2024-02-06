Roth Mkm Trims LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Target Price to $100.00

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.44% from the stock’s current price.

LCII has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

LCII stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.22. The stock had a trading volume of 76,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $100.25 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.08.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $959.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brendan Deely sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $319,852.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,568.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. CWM LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

