Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Acquires 92 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after buying an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $535,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

PEP stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $171.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,926,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.60.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

