Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stake Decreased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,373 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.4% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,461,000 after purchasing an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $74,493,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9,271.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $48.33. 718,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,200. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.07.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.