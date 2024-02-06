AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $52.85 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,813 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $52,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,292,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,224. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $44.75 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

