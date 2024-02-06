Shell Asset Management Co. Has $5.70 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,011 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.05. 401,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,436. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.14.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

