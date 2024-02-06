Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Solano Wealth Management Inc.

Solano Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 128.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up approximately 0.3% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Copart by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after purchasing an additional 64,136 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 181,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,293,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,042. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $48.52. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

