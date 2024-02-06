SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 8.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $68,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,450 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,327,000 after acquiring an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after acquiring an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after acquiring an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.96. The company had a trading volume of 795,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,545,106. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

