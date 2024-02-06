Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $73.38 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 6th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $73.38 million and $2,852.86 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $2.25 or 0.00005219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.25702426 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,135.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

