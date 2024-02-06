AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.70-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.83. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.94. 808,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $131.52 and a 1 year high of $168.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.94 and a 200 day moving average of $155.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AME. StockNews.com raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 726.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

