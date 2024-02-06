First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Purchased by Solano Wealth Management Inc.

Solano Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 7.4% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Solano Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.02. 348,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,994. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $45.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.