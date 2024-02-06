Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 518,641 Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 518,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,000. Baker Hughes accounts for approximately 0.3% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.05% of Baker Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,343,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 39.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,258,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,434,000 after buying an additional 2,038,214 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after buying an additional 1,919,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BKR traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $29.40. 7,060,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,575,230. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.18. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.